See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Dana Shepherd, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Dana Shepherd, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dana Shepherd, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Dana Shepherd works at Touro University Outpatient Cln in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Touro University Nv & Touro Mobile Hlthcare Clinic
    874 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 777-4809
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dana Shepherd?

    Apr 26, 2022
    On our first visit, we were highly impressed with her knowledge. Appointment was very easy to schedule, and we didn't have to wait months to be seen. appointment was not rushed. She asked questions, she actively listened, and she allows the patient to have a voice in their care. I would definitely recommend Dana S.
    Anggie W. — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dana Shepherd, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Dana Shepherd, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dana Shepherd to family and friends

    Dana Shepherd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dana Shepherd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dana Shepherd, PA-C.

    About Dana Shepherd, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952926297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Shepherd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Shepherd works at Touro University Outpatient Cln in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dana Shepherd’s profile.

    Dana Shepherd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Shepherd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dana Shepherd, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.