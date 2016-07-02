Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Shepard, OD
Dr. Dana Shepard, OD is an Optometrist in Waterbury, CT.
Dana L. Shepard Od & Associates Inc.3600 E Main St, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 596-0406
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Best eye doctor around hands down!
- Optometry
- English
- 1003927856
Dr. Shepard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.