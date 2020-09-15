See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Maria, CA
Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dana Shaheen, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dana Shaheen works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast
    2271 S Depot St # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455 (805) 922-0561
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Went for UTI at Med Plus on a Saturday. Dana was very present to me, listening, asking related questions thorough exam, very professional and compassionate. Best healthcare provider ever. Bullseye assessment with Rx (that worked;two previous MDs got it wrong!!!) and referral. I highly recommend him.
    Ginger Lordus — Sep 15, 2020
    Photo: Dana Shaheen, PA
    About Dana Shaheen, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1255360772
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Shaheen, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dana Shaheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dana Shaheen works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dana Shaheen's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dana Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Shaheen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

