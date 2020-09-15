Dana Shaheen, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Shaheen, PA
Overview
Dana Shaheen, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast2271 S Depot St # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 922-0561
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went for UTI at Med Plus on a Saturday. Dana was very present to me, listening, asking related questions thorough exam, very professional and compassionate. Best healthcare provider ever. Bullseye assessment with Rx (that worked;two previous MDs got it wrong!!!) and referral. I highly recommend him.
About Dana Shaheen, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1255360772
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Shaheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Shaheen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dana Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Shaheen.
