Dr. Dana Sari, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.5 (9)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Sari, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Dr. Sari works at Neuropsychological Services of Tidewater LLC in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuropsychological Services of Tidewater LLC
    2005 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 301-2248
    Southside Psychiatry Clinic
    317 Office Square Ln Ste B102, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 301-2248
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 22, 2021
    I had to see dr sari because I wanted weight loss surgery. She’s not the kind of dr you go to for therapy. She does an evaluation to see if you can have the surgery. When she told me I couldn’t have surgery right away I was really mad and hated her. But she was right. I went to the therapist she told me too and realized the way I was eating was awful and I was drinking way to much. It’s been about a year since I had surgery and I’m almost at my goal weight. My diabetes went away. I eat way better and don’t drink anymore. Making me wait six months before I had surgery was the right thing and I’m glad she made me do it. I even still see the therapist even though I don’t have to anymore.
    J. — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Dana Sari, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1891775458
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sari works at Neuropsychological Services of Tidewater LLC in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sari’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

