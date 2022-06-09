Dana Portnoy, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Portnoy, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Dana Portnoy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Joseph J Arena MD PA1500 E Hillsboro Blvd Ste 210, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 419-9632
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Great staff, Dana is smart and attentive. Loved my visit.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669473013
Dana Portnoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Portnoy accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dana Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Portnoy.
