See All Nurse Practitioners in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dana Portnoy, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dana Portnoy, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dana Portnoy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Deerfield Beach, FL. 

Dana Portnoy works at Plaza Medical Centers in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sherron Miller, ARNP
Sherron Miller, ARNP
2 (3)
View Profile
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
6 (3)
View Profile
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph J Arena MD PA
    1500 E Hillsboro Blvd Ste 210, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 419-9632
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dana Portnoy?

    Jun 09, 2022
    Great staff, Dana is smart and attentive. Loved my visit.
    — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dana Portnoy, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dana Portnoy, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dana Portnoy to family and friends

    Dana Portnoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dana Portnoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dana Portnoy, ARNP.

    About Dana Portnoy, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669473013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Portnoy, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana Portnoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Portnoy works at Plaza Medical Centers in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dana Portnoy’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dana Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Portnoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Portnoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Portnoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dana Portnoy, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.