See All Nurse Practitioners in College Station, TX
Dana Pillans, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Dana Pillans, RN

Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dana Pillans, RN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - MSN and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dana Pillans works at CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates
    1730 Birmingham Rd # 100, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dana Pillans?

May 26, 2021
I've been seeing Dana for 3 1/2 years now and would like to recommend her to everyone. Dana and the office staff are very personable, kind, treat you like part of the family.... and yet, professional, knowledgeable & very time conscious of 'your' time and theirs.
Terri Allen — May 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dana Pillans, RN
How would you rate your experience with Dana Pillans, RN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dana Pillans to family and friends

Dana Pillans' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dana Pillans

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dana Pillans, RN.

About Dana Pillans, RN

Specialties
  • Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1417343526
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - MSN
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Dana Pillans, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Pillans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dana Pillans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dana Pillans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dana Pillans works at CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dana Pillans’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dana Pillans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Pillans.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Pillans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Pillans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.