Dana Paquette accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dana Paquette, LCP
Overview
Dana Paquette, LCP is a Clinical Psychologist in Ottawa, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 111 W 2nd St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Directions (785) 242-8970
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Attended counseling along with daughters years ago. She has always been top notch.
About Dana Paquette, LCP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194758946
Frequently Asked Questions
