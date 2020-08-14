Dana Morris-Blake, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Morris-Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Morris-Blake, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dana Morris-Blake, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Aurora, CO.
Dana Morris-Blake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beckett-Graves Health & Family Practice1450 S Havana St Ste 228, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 204-3351Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Colorado Access
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Morris-Blake?
I had my first visit yesterday and was very impressed! I called on Monday to get an appointment was able to get one Tuesday morning. I have asthma and she called me on Monday to see if I needed any of my meds refilled. I felt so comfortable and loved how thorough and easy to get ahold of she is. I will be switching my daughter over to her as well!
About Dana Morris-Blake, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1912188699
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Morris-Blake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Morris-Blake accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Morris-Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Morris-Blake works at
Dana Morris-Blake speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dana Morris-Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Morris-Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Morris-Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Morris-Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.