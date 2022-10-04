Dana Mehra, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Mehra, ARNP
Dana Mehra, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL.
Dana Mehra works at
Goldin Frydman MD Ofc350 N Pine Island Rd Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 581-8272
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very attentive, cares, thorough, friendly, curteous and professional.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396908190
Dana Mehra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Mehra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dana Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.