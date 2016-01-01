See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Dr. Dana Meadows, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dana Meadows, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Dr. Meadows works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Dana Meadows, DNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1528399458
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dana Meadows, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meadows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meadows has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meadows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Meadows works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Meadows’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meadows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meadows.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meadows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meadows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

