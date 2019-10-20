See All Counselors in The Woodlands, TX
Dana Longino, LPC

Individual Counseling
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dana Longino, LPC is an Individual Counselor in The Woodlands, TX. 

Dana Longino works at Dana Longino, MA, LPC in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dana Longino, MA, LPC
    Dana Longino, MA, LPC
    2002 Timberloch Pl Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77380 (409) 201-1233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2019
    Dana is great to talked too, she makes you feel comfortable in talking. Would recommend her to family and friends.
    Michele — Oct 20, 2019
    About Dana Longino, LPC

    • Individual Counseling
    • English
    • 1568529634
    Education & Certifications

    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Longino, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Longino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana Longino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Longino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Longino works at Dana Longino, MA, LPC in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dana Longino’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dana Longino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Longino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Longino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Longino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

