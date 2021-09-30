See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Dana Kroop, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Dana Kroop, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dana Kroop, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Dana Kroop works at Prime Care Community Health Inc in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC
Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC
10 (7)
View Profile
Heather Duncan, NP
Heather Duncan, NP
8 (6)
View Profile
Frances Rivera, APRN
Frances Rivera, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Primecare Community Health Inc
    3924 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 276-2229
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dana Kroop?

    Sep 30, 2021
    Phenomenal can highly recommend if I didn't move to Woodstock I would absolutely still be under her care.
    Kurt Wellhausen — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dana Kroop, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Dana Kroop, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dana Kroop to family and friends

    Dana Kroop's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dana Kroop

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dana Kroop, APRN.

    About Dana Kroop, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437558541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Kroop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Kroop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Kroop works at Prime Care Community Health Inc in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dana Kroop’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dana Kroop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Kroop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Kroop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Kroop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dana Kroop, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.