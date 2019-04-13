Dr. Dana Harding, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Harding, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Harding, PHD is a Psychologist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Woman's University.
Dr. Harding works at
Locations
Three Kingwood Place800 Rockmead Dr Ste 155, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (903) 453-7531Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Harding for over 5 years and she has literally saved my life and given me the tools and insight and courage to go forward. After several decade in an abusive marriage, and stress related illnesses, I have hope and determination to move forward. I see a future now, where I didn't many years ago.
About Dr. Dana Harding, PHD
- Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Woman's University
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harding accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.