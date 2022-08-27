See All Nurse Practitioners in Overland Park, KS
Dana Hanson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dana Hanson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11960 Quivira Rd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 851-0500
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr. Dana is the best Nurse Practioner, hands down. If you are looking for someone who genuinely cares about helping you find solutions to your medical issues, she is the person you want to see to help get you started. I have sent my daughter, my dad and now my grandma to meet Dr. DANA and they all share my high opinion of her! She has a wonderful bed side manner too! If she can't help you, she will help you try to find solutions from her peers, even give referrals to specialist in the field. We love Dr. DANA!!! Thank you for all of your help!
    Jenni Norton — Aug 27, 2022
    Dana Hanson, NP
    About Dana Hanson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275868622
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dana Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Hanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
