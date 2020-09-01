See All Counselors in Bethlehem, PA
Dana Greene, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dana Greene, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA. 

Dana Greene works at Dana M. Greene PC in Bethlehem, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dana M. Greene PC
    3201 Highfield Dr Ste J, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 866-7558
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Dana is wonderful. I’ve seen her for more then 15 years.
    Dana Greene, LPC
    About Dana Greene, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245213214
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Greene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Greene works at Dana M. Greene PC in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Dana Greene’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dana Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Greene.

