Dana De Kleine, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dana De Kleine, LPC is a Counselor in Hackettstown, NJ. 

Dana De Kleine works at Hackettstown Psychological Associates in Hackettstown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caring Counseling Services LLC
    486 Schooleys Mountain Rd, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 850-4552
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dana De Kleine, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801112529
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana De Kleine, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana De Kleine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana De Kleine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana De Kleine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana De Kleine works at Hackettstown Psychological Associates in Hackettstown, NJ. View the full address on Dana De Kleine’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dana De Kleine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana De Kleine.

