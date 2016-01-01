Dr. Dana Davis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Davis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dana Davis, PHD is a Psychologist in Anniston, AL.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Howell, Joseph B PhD1115 Leighton Ave Ste 1-C, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 530-2412
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
About Dr. Dana Davis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235153560
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.