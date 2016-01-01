Dana Crane accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Crane, APRN
Dana Crane, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Forte Family Practice9010 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 240-8646Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568027720
