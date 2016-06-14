See All Psychiatrists in Norton Shores, MI
Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, PA

Psychiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, PA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. 

Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra works at Harbourtowne Health in Norton Shores, MI with other offices in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harbourtowne Health
    131 W Seaway Dr Ste 200, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 375-8065
  2. 2
    Crossroads of Muskegon
    2272 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 747-7530

ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 14, 2016
    Best doctor I EVER had.
    SarahPotter in Grand Rapids, MI — Jun 14, 2016
    About Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, PA

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295749463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

