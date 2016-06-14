Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, PA
Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, PA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norton Shores, MI.
Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra works at
Harbourtowne Health131 W Seaway Dr Ste 200, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 375-8065
Crossroads of Muskegon2272 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 747-7530
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Best doctor I EVER had.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1295749463
Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Cochrane-Hoekstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.