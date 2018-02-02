Dr. Dana Chavkin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Chavkin, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Dana Chavkin, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Somerset, NJ.
Dr. Chavkin works at
Locations
-
1
Somerset Office2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (908) 580-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavkin?
Dr. Chavkin listens attentively and provides valuable insight into difficult situations. She demonstrates genuine interest and suggests constructive methods to effect change.
About Dr. Dana Chavkin, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1386656890
Education & Certifications
- Drew University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavkin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.