Dana Casalino, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Overview

Dana Casalino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Dana Casalino works at Practice in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush University Medical Center
    1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2022
    After seeing soooo many other healthcare "professionals" over the last 20 years and never feeling like my opinion mattered, I set out to find another provider. Since starting with Dana over a year ago now, I've never been more engaged in my recovery. She has a fresh perspective on my treatment, she is extremely knowledgeable about medications and she is as nice as they come. Dana has a warm and outgoing personality which is very refreshing. She always has time for my questions and scheduling is never an issue.
    Michael — Jan 23, 2022
    Photo: Dana Casalino, PA-C
    About Dana Casalino, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043748106
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Casalino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Casalino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dana Casalino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Casalino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Casalino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Casalino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

