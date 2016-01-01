Dana Campetti, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Campetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dana Campetti, PA-C
Overview
Dana Campetti, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dana Campetti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave700 Cottman Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 742-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Campetti?
About Dana Campetti, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1124517750
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Campetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Campetti works at
Dana Campetti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Campetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Campetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Campetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.