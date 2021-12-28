See All Nurse Practitioners in Portsmouth, OH
Dana Beck, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Dana Beck, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portsmouth, OH. 

Dana Beck works at PORTSMOUTH URGENT & FAMILY CARE CENTER in Portsmouth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mercy Hosp Corp Home Health Carethe
    1248 Kinneys Ln, Portsmouth, OH 45662
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 28, 2021
    After 8 years of doctors, Dr Beck finally listened to me and found out what was wrong. She believed me, and listened to me. I would recommend her to all of my friends.
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1174913479
