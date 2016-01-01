Dana Baumgartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dana Baumgartner, FNP
Overview
Dana Baumgartner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Dana Baumgartner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 353-3901
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Baumgartner?
About Dana Baumgartner, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356732960
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Baumgartner works at
Dana Baumgartner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Baumgartner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Baumgartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Baumgartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.