Dr. Polk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Polk, PHD
Dr. Dan Polk, PHD is a Psychologist in Bellaire, TX.
Southwest Psychological Services PC6750 West Loop S Ste 1000, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 628-4700
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Dan Polk, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1942205299
Dr. Polk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Polk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polk.
