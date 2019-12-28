See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Daniel Peak, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Daniel Peak, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Daniel Peak works at Elica Health Centers in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elica Health Centers
    1750 WRIGHT ST, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 28, 2019
    He is a Kind and Very Professional Docter. He is Experienced in Medicine while helping Kids and Families
    Jenae Williams — Dec 28, 2019
    About Daniel Peak, RN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1902262645
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Peak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Peak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Peak works at Elica Health Centers in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Daniel Peak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Daniel Peak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Peak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Peak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Peak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

