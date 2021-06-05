See All Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Dan Litov, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dan Litov, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dan Litov, PHD is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Sylmar Health and Rehabilitation

Dr. Litov works at Joseph Sciabbarrasi MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Sciabbarrasi MD
    2001 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 271-7796
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Litov?

    Jun 05, 2021
    I started seeing Dr. Litov after grieving the end of a relationship. Not only did he help me move on, but more importantly, as our sessions progressed, he helping me gain greater insight as to the defining hallmarks of a healthy relationship - romantic, familial and otherwise. Through his “Personal Bill of Rights” I now feel I have a stronger self-awareness as well as a clearer roadmap to navigate trying and difficult situations. After numerous sessions, I can attest that Dr. Litov is straight-forward, compassionate and honest when both listening to my challenges as well as when offering advice. He has the experience and the skillset to help one meet a variety of challenges provided they’re willing to do the work.
    — Jun 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dan Litov, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dan Litov, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Litov to family and friends

    Dr. Litov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Litov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dan Litov, PHD.

    About Dr. Dan Litov, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538252812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sylmar Health and Rehabilitation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Center For Biobehavioral Therapy
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA Sch PH
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Litov, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Litov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Litov works at Joseph Sciabbarrasi MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Litov’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Litov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dan Litov, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.