Dan Dami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dan Dami, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dan Dami, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Dan Dami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockwood Clinic9001 N Country Homes Blvd, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 838-2531
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dan Dami?
About Dan Dami, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386636249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dan Dami accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dan Dami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dan Dami works at
9 patients have reviewed Dan Dami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dan Dami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dan Dami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dan Dami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.