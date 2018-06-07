Dr. Dan Brown, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Brown, OD
Overview
Dr. Dan Brown, OD is an Optometrist in Paris, TX.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Brown Vision PC1235 NE LOOP 286, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 737-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dan Brown. I was very pleased with the ease of checking process, with all the employees I interacted with.. all very friendly and helpful. And far as Dan Brown himself. Was very pleased with the outcome of my appt. Had been told last year I had cataracts that would probably need to be watched closely and possible removal soon. Per him.. maybe when I’m in my 70’s or 80’s will I need to worry with this! I’m thankful I made the switch from the other Optometrist to him this
About Dr. Dan Brown, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.