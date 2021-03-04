Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damon White, OD
Dr. Damon White, OD is an Optometrist in Edmond, OK.
Locations
- 1 1300 E 15th St Ste 170, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 216-0707
Dr. White is truly a great doctor that took his time to carefully explain to my wife and I the challenges my son was having at 7 years of age with his eyes and how that was affecting all around him. While I was a bit skeptical at first, over the course of time seeing how my son was treated by Dr. White and his tremendous staff as well as the progress my son was making on a weekly basis truly impressed me. My son went from reading toddler board books to reading 1-2 grade levels above where he is at currently and loving it. Without Dr. White’s wisdom and expertise in this little known area of optometry we would have either gone a route of more invasive surgery or seen our son deal with increasing frustration and exhaustion with his education. I would definitely recommend Dr. White and his staff to anyone who is going through similar circumstances.
About Dr. Damon White, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1407906852
