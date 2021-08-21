Overview

Dr. Damon Labarbera, PHD is a Psychologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.



Dr. Labarbera works at Psychology Services in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.