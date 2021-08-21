Dr. Damon Labarbera, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labarbera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Labarbera, PHD is a Psychologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.
Psychology Services803 Jenks Ave Ste 4, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Self Pay
- Tricare
I was pleased with my treatment by this therapist. I recommend him highly.
- University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Labarbera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labarbera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labarbera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
