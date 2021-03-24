See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Damon Arrington, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Damon Arrington, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Damon Arrington works at Rapha Primary Care Center in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapha Medical Clinic PA
    1905 Skibo Rd Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 864-4357

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 24, 2021
Mr. Arrington always takes time to listen and doesn't rush me or make me feel like my complaint isn't valid.
About Damon Arrington, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629055918
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Damon Arrington, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Damon Arrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Damon Arrington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Damon Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Damon Arrington works at Rapha Primary Care Center in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Damon Arrington’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Damon Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Damon Arrington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Damon Arrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Damon Arrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

