See All Nurse Practitioners in York, PA
Damir Mujic, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Damir Mujic, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Damir Mujic, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in York, PA. 

Damir Mujic works at Family & Community Hlth Assocs in York, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Community Hlth Assocs
    25 Monument Rd Ste 210, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 852-7766
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Damir Mujic?

    Apr 08, 2021
    Damir is very detailed and compassionate. In fact, everyone in the office has been very helpful and understanding throughout the COVID situation.
    — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Damir Mujic, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Damir Mujic, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Damir Mujic to family and friends

    Damir Mujic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Damir Mujic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Damir Mujic, NP.

    About Damir Mujic, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356774202
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Damir Mujic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Damir Mujic accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Damir Mujic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Damir Mujic works at Family & Community Hlth Assocs in York, PA. View the full address on Damir Mujic’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Damir Mujic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Damir Mujic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Damir Mujic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Damir Mujic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Damir Mujic, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.