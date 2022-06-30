See All Chiropractors in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.

Dr. Passalacqua works at Doris Romero, DOM in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Espanola, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Doris Romero, DOM
    17713 Us 84/285, Santa Fe, NM 87506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 455-9909
  2. 2
    Northern New Mexico Health Care LLC
    82 County Road 122, Espanola, NM 87532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 753-7576

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Electrical Stimulation
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Electrical Stimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Passalacqua?

    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. D is excellent at his craft. He won't tell you, but I will. He is a former high school national champion decathlete, and a college star as well. As an athlete himself, he knows first hand what proper body alignment and muscle balance is all about.
    cloud runner — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Passalacqua to family and friends

    Dr. Passalacqua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Passalacqua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC.

    About Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831281054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • pittsburg state university
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passalacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Passalacqua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Passalacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Passalacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passalacqua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passalacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passalacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.