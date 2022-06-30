Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passalacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC
Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.
Doris Romero, DOM17713 Us 84/285, Santa Fe, NM 87506 Directions (505) 455-9909
Northern New Mexico Health Care LLC82 County Road 122, Espanola, NM 87532 Directions (505) 753-7576
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Independence Blue Cross
- Lovelace Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. D is excellent at his craft. He won't tell you, but I will. He is a former high school national champion decathlete, and a college star as well. As an athlete himself, he knows first hand what proper body alignment and muscle balance is all about.
- Chiropractic
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831281054
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
- pittsburg state university
Dr. Passalacqua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passalacqua accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Passalacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passalacqua.
