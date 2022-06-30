Overview

Dr. Damien Passalacqua, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.



Dr. Passalacqua works at Doris Romero, DOM in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Espanola, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.