Dr. Vallelonga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damian Vallelonga, PHD
Overview
Dr. Damian Vallelonga, PHD is a Psychologist in Syracuse, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 315 S Crouse Ave Ste 300, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 426-2805
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved my life. For 37 years, I was suffering from ADHD without knowing it. I saw countless doctors that diagnosed me with depression each and every time. They were all wrong. I was on so many different antidepressants over the years. Nothing worked. Then, after several visits with Dr. Vallelonga, he put together all the pieces that no one else (myself included) had. I don't think I'll ever be able to thank him enough.
About Dr. Damian Vallelonga, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Italian
- 1417055666
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallelonga accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallelonga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallelonga speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallelonga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallelonga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallelonga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallelonga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.