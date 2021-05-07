Dr. Rios-Ortega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dally Rios-Ortega, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dally Rios-Ortega, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Kissimmee, FL.
Dr. Rios-Ortega works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Poinciana Behavioral Health Clinic Inc.2068 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Directions (407) 450-8151
-
2
Comprehensive Spine and Regenerative Medicine Inc9145 Narcoossee Rd Ste A200, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 450-8151
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rios-Ortega?
I am glad I finally found a therapist that is grounded, knowledgable and humane. Dr. Rios-Ortega is all that and she is helping me go through a difficult situation which is aggravated by my underlying diagnosis. I am greatful for her
About Dr. Dally Rios-Ortega, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1659621324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios-Ortega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rios-Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios-Ortega works at
Dr. Rios-Ortega has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios-Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios-Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios-Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.