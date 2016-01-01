Overview

Dallas Valentine, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fraser, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.



Dallas Valentine works at CONCENTRA MEDICAL CTR in Fraser, MI with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.