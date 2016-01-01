See All Nurse Practitioners in Fraser, MI
Dallas Valentine, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Dallas Valentine, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dallas Valentine, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fraser, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.

Dallas Valentine works at CONCENTRA MEDICAL CTR in Fraser, MI with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
10 (1)
View Profile
Alissa Southway, FNP-C
Alissa Southway, FNP-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Jacqueline Pawlaczyk, ARNP
Jacqueline Pawlaczyk, ARNP
10 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Concentra
    33089 Groesbeck Hwy, Fraser, MI 48026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 296-2800
  2. 2
    Owl Now Urgent Care
    3240 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 644-7337
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dallas Valentine?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dallas Valentine, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Dallas Valentine, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dallas Valentine to family and friends

    Dallas Valentine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dallas Valentine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dallas Valentine, FNP-C.

    About Dallas Valentine, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962784116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dallas Valentine, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dallas Valentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dallas Valentine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dallas Valentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dallas Valentine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dallas Valentine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dallas Valentine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dallas Valentine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dallas Valentine, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.