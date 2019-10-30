See All Physicians Assistants in Des Moines, IA
Dallas Sanders, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Dallas Sanders, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dallas Sanders, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Des Moines, IA. 

Dallas Sanders works at Mercy Medical Center Des Moines in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Pet Scanner LLC
    411 Laurel St Ste 2310, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-5700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dallas Sanders?

    Oct 30, 2019
    Dr Sanders has always taken the time to answer questions and educate me about any health issues. Excellent physician.
    — Oct 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dallas Sanders, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Dallas Sanders, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dallas Sanders to family and friends

    Dallas Sanders' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dallas Sanders

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dallas Sanders, PA-C.

    About Dallas Sanders, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548316284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dallas Sanders, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dallas Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dallas Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dallas Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dallas Sanders works at Mercy Medical Center Des Moines in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dallas Sanders’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dallas Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dallas Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dallas Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dallas Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dallas Sanders, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.