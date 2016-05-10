Dr. Yamauchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Yamauchi, DC
Overview
Dr. Dale Yamauchi, DC is a Chiropractor in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Yamauchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yamauchi Chiropractic Inc.1221 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 525, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 593-9941
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamauchi?
Very personable, friendly, puts you at ease. Took the time to discuss and answer questions about injury. Went in with pain and came out feeling relieved. Became our family chiropractor.
About Dr. Dale Yamauchi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1982795308
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamauchi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamauchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamauchi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamauchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamauchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamauchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamauchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.