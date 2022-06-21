Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Sherman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dale Sherman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Mark Goodson - Suite 103444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 103, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9722
Dale Sherman, PhD, QME640 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 256, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 839-7231Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sherman helped me overcome my hurdles due to illness and bounce back into life again. He is Professional full of Wisdom. I can not thank him enough for giving me a new life.
About Dr. Dale Sherman, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1700987930
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.