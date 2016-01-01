See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Queenstown, MD
Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Queenstown, MD. 

Sally Dale Jafari works at UM Shore Medical Group - Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus and Hearing at Queenstown in Queenstown, MD with other offices in Denton, MD and Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Um Cmg - Urology At Queenstown
    125 Shoreway Dr Ste 210, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 770-5250
  2. 2
    UM Shore Medical Group-Diabetes and Endocrinology at Denton
    1140 Blades Farm Rd Ste 103, Denton, MD 21629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-4888
  3. 3
    Chesapeake Cardiology Clinic P.A.
    522 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-4888

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1174517668
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sally Dale Jafari, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Dale Jafari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sally Dale Jafari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sally Dale Jafari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Sally Dale Jafari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Dale Jafari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Dale Jafari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Dale Jafari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

