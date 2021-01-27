Dr. Dale Rahn, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Rahn, OD
Overview
Dr. Dale Rahn, OD is an Optometrist in Everett, WA.
Locations
Dr Dale Rahn and Associates10200 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 379-7470
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Rahn for a decade now. Tried someone else last year for insurance coverage since he is not a preferred provider with our new insurance but were both so disappointed that we'd rather pay some out-of-pocket for him. He's very personable and competent. A pleasure to visit because he's upbeat and also takes the time to explain clearly and to patiently answer all questions.
About Dr. Dale Rahn, OD
Optometry
English
Dr. Rahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.