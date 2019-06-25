Dr. Flora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Flora, DC
Overview
Dr. Dale Flora, DC is a Chiropractor in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Flora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic Intesive Care Center3350 Shattuck Rd Ste 2, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 793-7791
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flora?
After being bitten by a Tick infected with LYME in 2006, I frequently lost use of neck and shoulder mobility. Dr. Flora gave me back what years of “ Specialists” struggle to even understand. I would literally cross several states to see this chiropractor.
About Dr. Dale Flora, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1619038072
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flora accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flora works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.