Dr. Blunden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Blunden, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dale Blunden, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
- 1 2617 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 448-8481
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Finest therapist I’ve worked with in over 50 hrs of insightful living. Has kindly helped me uncover what was there in the middle of the onion. Smart as a whip, empathetic in the most insightful way, and doesn’t seem to believe in half measures.
About Dr. Dale Blunden, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558394619
