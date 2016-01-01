Daisy Salvia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Daisy Salvia, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest Hills, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7050 Austin St Ste 110A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (347) 449-0165
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Daisy Salvia, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619118585
Frequently Asked Questions
Daisy Salvia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daisy Salvia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daisy Salvia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daisy Salvia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daisy Salvia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.