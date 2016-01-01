See All Clinical Psychologists in Forest Hills, NY
Clinical Psychology
Offers telehealth

Overview

Daisy Salvia, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7050 Austin St Ste 110A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 449-0165
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Daisy Salvia, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1619118585
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daisy Salvia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daisy Salvia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daisy Salvia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daisy Salvia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daisy Salvia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

