Daisy Roman, LMHC
Overview
Daisy Roman, LMHC is a Counselor in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universtiy Of Massachusetts.
Daisy Roman works at
Locations
CrossingBridges, Counseling Services, Clermont, FL17301 Pagonia Rd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 602-8567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Daisy! She's walked with me through one of the hardest and most confusing times in my life by giving me understanding, hope, help, and compassion. I'm truly grateful for her kind and thoughtful spirit and for her wisdom in helping me navigate life.
About Daisy Roman, LMHC
- Counseling
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326375601
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Daisy Roman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daisy Roman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daisy Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daisy Roman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Daisy Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daisy Roman.
