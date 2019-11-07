Dahyoung Yoon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dahyoung Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dahyoung Yoon
Overview
Dahyoung Yoon is a Counselor in Woodland, CA.
Dahyoung Yoon works at
Locations
Safe Harbor Crisis House-yolo Community Care584 KENTUCKY AVE, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 661-3213
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely helpful young counselor. I would recommend her to anyone suffering from anxiety or depression issues.
About Dahyoung Yoon
- Counseling
- English
- 1346612637
Dahyoung Yoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dahyoung Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dahyoung Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dahyoung Yoon.
