See All Clinical Psychologists in Mount Pleasant, MI
Dr. Daham Sol, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daham Sol, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daham Sol, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Central Michigan University.

Dr. Sol works at Meaningful Change, Clinical & Consultation Psychology in Mount Pleasant, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Meaningful Change, Clinical & Consultation Psychology PLLC
    600 E Broadway St Ste 107, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 824-6565
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    2:30pm - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 1:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sol?

    Aug 30, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Sol since 2019, during that time he helped me through so much. As an African American, there is a stigma behind seeking help to improve mental health. Dr. Sol was able to understand the issues of being Black in a rural area and the generational issues, oppression, racism, and microagressions that may play a factor in one’s mental health. I highly recommend Dr. Sol for anyone, especially people of color in Mt. Pleasant!!!!! He truly cares and I could always depend on him to be honest and straight forward with me. I could be myself unapologetically.
    — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daham Sol, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daham Sol, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sol to family and friends

    Dr. Sol's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sol

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daham Sol, PHD.

    About Dr. Daham Sol, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Sinhala
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356773923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Southwest Consortium Predoctoral Psychology Internship (Va, Ihs, Height's Psychiatric Hospital)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Central Michigan University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daham Sol, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sol accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sol works at Meaningful Change, Clinical & Consultation Psychology in Mount Pleasant, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sol’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daham Sol, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.