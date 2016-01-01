Dagmar Platzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dagmar Platzer, NP
Overview
Dagmar Platzer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Dagmar Platzer works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center4647 Zion Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 528-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dagmar Platzer?
About Dagmar Platzer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205952447
Frequently Asked Questions
Dagmar Platzer works at
Dagmar Platzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dagmar Platzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dagmar Platzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dagmar Platzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.