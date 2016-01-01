Dr. Nakhshab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyrus Nakhshab, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Nakhshab, ED.D is a Psychologist in Poway, CA.
Dr. Nakhshab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Diego Psychological & Edcuation13525 Midland Rd Ste J, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (760) 519-2510
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakhshab?
About Dr. Cyrus Nakhshab, ED.D
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1336109032
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakhshab accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakhshab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakhshab works at
Dr. Nakhshab speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhshab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhshab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhshab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhshab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.